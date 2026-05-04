3 Company Earnings to Watch This Week (May 4-8)

There's no denying that artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the biggest drivers of stock market gains over the past several years, but investors have grown wary. Some fear the low-hanging fruit has already been picked, while others are trying to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Despite fears to the contrary, evidence is mounting that AI adoption continues to gain steam. Investors will be watching closely this week as reports from several bellwethers will provide insight into the future of AI.

Let's look at three AI leaders set to report this week.

Palantir -- May 4 after market close

While much of the focus will be on semiconductors, Palantir Technologies (PLTR +1.36%) will no doubt be one of the most closely watched AI stocks reporting this week. The company has delivered 10 consecutive quarters of accelerating top-line growth and profits to match, and investors will be keen to see if Palantir's growth streak is intact.

The company delivered Q4 revenue that grew 70% year over year to $1.4 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 79% to $0.25. Management expects Palantir's growth streak to continue, guiding for revenue of $1.534 billion at the midpoint of its guidance, representing about 74% growth. Wall Street is clearly on board, as analysts' consensus estimates are calling for revenue of $1.54 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.28, representing growth of 74% and 115%, respectively.

Bears cite Palantir's lofty valuation as a reason for caution, and at 232 times earnings, that's understandable. However, the stock's price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio -- which takes into account the company's stellar growth rate -- clocks in at 0.99, when any number lower than 1 is the standard for an undervalued stock.

We'll know soon enough as Palantir is scheduled to report after the market close on Monday.

Expand NASDAQ : PLTR Palantir Technologies Today's Change ( 1.36 %) $ 1.96 Current Price $ 146.03 Key Data Points Market Cap $349B Day's Range $ 145.22 - $ 149.64 52wk Range $ 105.32 - $ 207.52 Volume 1.3M Avg Vol 50M Gross Margin 82.37 %

Advanced Micro Devices -- May 5 after market close

Increasing semiconductor capabilities were arguably the catalyst for the AI revolution, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 5.22%) star is shining brightly. The company recently unveiled its Instinct MI450 accelerator -- AMD's most advanced chip ever -- positioning itself to compete with industry leader Nvidia.

In the fourth quarter, AMD generated record revenue of $10.3 billion, up 34% year over year, while EPS of $0.92 surged 217%. The company is guiding for Q1 revenue of $9.8 billion at the midpoint of its guidance, which would represent growth of 32%. Wall Street is slightly more bullish, calling for revenue of $9.91 billion and EPS of $1.29, representing 33% and 35% growth, respectively.

Investors have grown cautious, largely due to the surging stock price, as AMD is up 247% over the past year and 60% in 2026 alone (as of this writing). At 130 times earnings, AMD might seem expensive at first glance, but its PEG ratio of 0.79 shows it isn't as pricey as it seems.

We'll get a clearer picture when AMD reports after the market close on Tuesday.

Expand NASDAQ : AMD Advanced Micro Devices Today's Change ( -5.22 %) $ -18.84 Current Price $ 341.70 Key Data Points Market Cap $557B Day's Range $ 338.76 - $ 361.80 52wk Range $ 96.88 - $ 362.79 Volume 6.8K Avg Vol 38M Gross Margin 45.99 %

Arm Holdings -- May 6 after market close

Arm Holdings (ARM 3.75%) has a long history of semiconductor design, supplying the blueprints for many of the world's most highly rated processors. However, the company shifted gears earlier this year, announcing the Arm AGI CPU, a chip designed to speed AI inference and the company's first foray into custom silicon. This move is expected to open an entirely new revenue stream for Arm, boosting its fortunes.

For the company's fiscal third quarter (ended Dec. 31), Arms delivered record revenue, up 26% year over year to $1.24 billion, while its adjusted EPS of $0.43 climbed 10%. Management expects solid growth to continue, calling for revenue of $1.47 billion, an increase of 18%, while EPS of $0.58 increases by 5%. Wall Street is taking its cues from management, as consensus estimates match the company's guidance.

Arm stock has surged 85% thus far in 2026, as investors await details about the company's AI chip sales. That price increase has fueled a commensurate surge in Arm's valuation, with the stock currently selling for 69 times next year's expected earnings.

Investors are clearly excited about the company's custom silicon, though it will likely pressure margins in the short term, while boosting profits over the longer term. Wall Street will be watching closely for progress updates regarding the company's foray into AI chips.

We will likely have more details when Arm reports on Wednesday after the market close.