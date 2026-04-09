Prediction: This Will Be Palantir's Stock Price in 1 Year

Palantir Technologies (PLTR 7.32%) is a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence trade. Currently, the stock is 28% below its high due to concerns about valuation and a broader sense of economic uncertainty created by the Iran conflict. But investors have reason to think the stock will rebound.

Palantir is growing at an phenomenal pace, and many Wall Street analysts have raised their forward earnings forecasts since the company reported fourth-quarter results, so much so that the consensus estimate for 2026 has jumped 30% since the beginning of the year. Upward revisions are often a catalyst for share price appreciation.

Here's my prediction: Palantir will trade at $225 per share by early 2027. Read on to learn why.

Palantir is the gold standard in enterprise AI platforms

Palantir has emerged as the enterprise standard in artificial intelligence platforms due to its unique software architecture. Whereas most data analytics products turn information into spreadsheets and reports, Palantir's software is built around a decision-making framework called an ontology, which more naturally lends itself to improving operational efficiency and productivity.

Think of the ontology as a digital twin that links actions to outcomes. Machine learning models informed by those outcomes create a feedback loop that leads to richer insights over time. Palantir also provides tools for integrating large language models (LLMs) into the ontology, which lets users engage data in natural language, while also allowing developers to create AI agents that can understand and act on information.

"Realizing value from AI in the enterprise requires the elegant integration of LLM workflow and software, and this is only possible with ontology," Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar told analysts last year. "Our foundational investments in ontology and infrastructure have positioned us to uniquely deliver on AI demand now and in the world ahead."

Forrester Research recently recognized Palantir as a leader in AI decisioning platforms, and the company has consistently reported exceptional financial results driven by strong demand for its AI capabilities. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased 70% to $1.4 billion, the tenth straight acceleration, non-GAAP net income increased 79% to $0.25 per diluted share.

Looking ahead, Palantir is well positioned to maintain its financial momentum. Grand View Research says the AI platform market will increase at 38% annually to reach $250 billion by 2033.

Expand NASDAQ : PLTR Palantir Technologies Today's Change ( -7.32 %) $ -10.30 Current Price $ 130.46 Key Data Points Market Cap $312B Day's Range $ 128.48 - $ 139.40 52wk Range $ 85.47 - $ 207.52 Volume 3.9M Avg Vol 50M Gross Margin 82.37 %

My prediction: Palantir stock will soar 50% to $225 per share by early 2027

Palantir currently has a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 200. That is an absurdly expensive valuation, though it is much better than the peak multiple of 350 times adjusted earnings in August 2025. I will assume the PE ratio drops to 150 over the next year.

Wall Street estimates the company's earnings will increase 75% to $1.31 per share in 2026, but analysts have regularly missed the mark. Palantir beat the consensus earnings estimate by an average of 15% over the last six quarters. So, I will assume that pattern continues, in which case adjusted earnings could reach $1.50 per share this year.

If my assumptions are correct, Palantir stock will trade at $225 per share after the company announces fourth-quarter financial results in early 2027. That implies 50% upside from the current share price of $150. However, investors shouldn't rely too heavily on my prediction. Where the stock trades in the future depends largely on valuation, which itself is subject to market sentiment.

In a bearish market environment, investors might afford Palantir a much cheaper valuation than 150 times earnings, and that could dramatically impact its performance. For instance, even if the company's earnings reach $1.50 per share this year, the stock would actually decline over the next year if its PE multiple falls below 100.

Whatever happens in the near term, investors should expect Palantir's PE multiple to drop in the long run. The stock is nearly eight times more expensive than the S&P 500, which currently trades at 26 times earnings. That is unsustainable. Meanwhile, Palantir's earnings must continue to increase quickly for the company to grow into its valuation, or else the stock is liable to fall sharply.