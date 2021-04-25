What Is a Retail Sale? Why Retail Investors Should Care

Retailers big and small are working to rebuild their relationship with consumers and landlords alike as shoppers emerge from the pandemic. But increasingly, that relationship with landlords can be, as they say, complicated.

Easy-to-understand, simple flat-rate rents for retail space are increasingly giving way to leases based on sales, a published report says. And as if that isn't complicated enough, there's now debate between stores and landlords over what sales should count.

That's because rents based on percentage of sales leave room for interpretation as the line between online and store sales blurs, says a recent article in The Wall Street Journal [subscription required] that took a look at the growing issue.

'Landlords don't want stores to be used as warehouses'

Rent based on sales have been around for a while, but its use ramped up as COVID-19 hammered physical retail shopping and pushed buyers online, the WSJ says, adding that retailers typically pay 5% to 15% of their monthly sales plus a fixed amount for upkeep, property taxes, common-area charges, and the like.

But it's often not that simple. For instance, some leases call for that fixed amount only up to a set amount of sales and then go to a percentage after that. Online sales make the negotiations even more complicated.

For instance, what about orders made online and delivered to a home and then returned to a store? Or what about items ordered online and then picked up at a store, known as BOPIS? (Fulfillment centers certainly are a business model getting a hard look these days.) And while it's harder to gauge, what about folks who shop in person and then order online?

Annette Healey, executive vice president of CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE), told the Journal: