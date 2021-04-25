What Is a Retail Sale? Why Retail Investors Should Care

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
Retailers big and small are working to rebuild their relationship with consumers and landlords alike as shoppers emerge from the pandemic. But increasingly, that relationship with landlords can be, as they say, complicated.
Easy-to-understand, simple flat-rate rents for retail space are increasingly giving way to leases based on sales, a published report says. And as if that isn't complicated enough, there's now debate between stores and landlords over what sales should count.
That's because rents based on percentage of sales leave room for interpretation as the line between online and store sales blurs, says a recent article in The Wall Street Journal [subscription required] that took a look at the growing issue.
'Landlords don't want stores to be used as warehouses'
Rent based on sales have been around for a while, but its use ramped up as COVID-19 hammered physical retail shopping and pushed buyers online, the WSJ says, adding that retailers typically pay 5% to 15% of their monthly sales plus a fixed amount for upkeep, property taxes, common-area charges, and the like.
But it's often not that simple. For instance, some leases call for that fixed amount only up to a set amount of sales and then go to a percentage after that. Online sales make the negotiations even more complicated.
For instance, what about orders made online and delivered to a home and then returned to a store? Or what about items ordered online and then picked up at a store, known as BOPIS? (Fulfillment centers certainly are a business model getting a hard look these days.) And while it's harder to gauge, what about folks who shop in person and then order online?
Annette Healey, executive vice president of CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE), told the Journal:
Landlords don't want stores used as warehouses. They want all of the space in the store to be dedicated to sales for that store. But most retailers feel that if the transaction originated online, it's not a store sale.
These questions also haven't escaped the attention of some of the nation's most prominent retail landlords, including David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that's the nation's largest mall owner and operator.
"If the store interaction is important to [retailers], we don't want our sales to be reduced because the store is providing a service," the newspaper quoted Simon from an analyst call in February.
The Millionacres bottom line
The ability to pay fluctuating rent based on fluctuating sales has obvious appeal to retailers. For investors, maybe not so much, of course, especially those whose commercial real estate lenders expect their payments to be the same each time, and on time.
Retail REIT investors don't have to mull this issue, of course. Those issues are handled by the trust's managers, and you can choose to put money in or take it out based on your assessment of their performance.
But smaller CRE landlords have to do it themselves. The WSJ article points out one in an upscale Miami development whose strategies include setting up an online marketplace for its individual tenants, so it has a hand in the e-commerce itself. That, too, sounds like a serious commitment of time and resources, plus the haggling with retailers, again, about who gets how much of what.
"Ten years ago, you'd say this is the rent and hand over the keys. Today, I have to be part psychologist and part accountant," David Abrams, chief executive of Masonre, a commercial real-estate brokerage and advisory firm, told the newspaper.
