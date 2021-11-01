5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 1/11/21

The return of PPP, the impact of stimulus checks, senior housing occupancy takes a dive, reasons to sell a house in the winter, and a thrifty IPO.

PPP Rides Again: Small Business Bailout Loans Revived Today

The U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury Department reopened the Paycheck Protection Program today, beginning the process of distributing $284 billion that was included in the spending and relief measures signed into law on Dec. 28.

Why it matters: Untold numbers of small businesses -- including lots of folks with a stake in the real estate space -- are suffering big time because of the pandemic. Let's hope this helps keep as many as possible afloat.

How Will Stimulus Checks Affect Rent Payments?

Will more people be able to pay rent this month because of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, which translates to $600 stimulus checks for individuals? Or is it not enough to make a difference?

Why it matters: Millionacres' Laura Agadoni notes that such a small payment won't make much difference, but what well may really help mom-and-pop landlords and their tenants is the $25 billion in new rental assistance included in the stimulus bill.

Senior Housing Occupancy Reaches Record Low

Senior housing occupancy has reached its lowest level on record. Just under 81% of senior housing units were occupied in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from 82% the quarter prior. More than a third of all facilities surveyed by the National Investment Center also reported decreasing occupancy in the last week of December

Why it matters: Millionacres' Aly Yale says if you're invested in senior housing developments -- and that includes a lot of real estate investment trust (REIT) money -- this info could be quite worrisome.

3 Reasons to List a Home in Winter 2021

There's a reason sellers tend to favor the warmer weather months when putting their homes up for sale. When the weather is nice, buyers are more apt to drag themselves out to look at properties, but just as importantly, certain home features are better appreciated when the weather is cooperative. But this winter might not be the time for all that.

Why it matters: Millionacres' Maurie Backman lays out some reasons why waiting for spring might not be the best bet this time around. They include rates possibly rising and a (we all hope) easing pandemic spurring more people to list, which would ease the inventory shortage. The bottom line: If you want top dollar, you might consider selling now.

Will the Poshmark IPO Be Good or Bad for Physical Thrift Stores?

Social sites like ThredUP, Depop, and Poshmark represent the future of social shopping for those into affordability and sustainability. Now Poshmark is going public with a goal of raising $257 million in an IPO.

Why it matters: Millionacres' Deidre Woollard says the rise of these e-commerce thrift platforms actually may turn out to be a positive development for real estate investors, as is the rise in popularity of physical thrift stores. Profitable stock investments and reliable tenants are both good for thrifty investors.