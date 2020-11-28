Is This Trend a Bad Omen for Office REITs?

Office building owners have been under pressure this year due to the impact the COVID-19 outbreak has had on the sector. Many companies easily adapted to working remotely thanks to the rapid adoption of communication tools like Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) and Slack (NYSE: WORK). That drove concerns that many workers might not return to the office even after the pandemic has ended. Those worries caused the average office real estate investment trust's (REIT's) stock to tumble more than 35% this year, according to Nareit.

While most office REITs firmly believe that their tenants will return to the office as they had in the past once the outbreak is over, the current wave of new cases is causing more office workers to stay home, according to recent data. That's delaying the return to normal that these landlords had hoped to see.

Opting to stay home

According to Kastle Systems, the recent surge of COVID-19 cases across the country is causing a notable dip in the average office occupancy level across major markets. The company, which provides access control systems to office buildings, has been tracking data on keycard, fob, and app access to office buildings across 10 major cities. Usage has declined in recent weeks, with occupancy averaging just 25.7% in the week of November 18. That's down from an average of more than 27% throughout most of October and well off the more than 90% occupancy levels most office buildings experienced in early March.

This data suggests a growing reluctance by office workers for in-person work given the current surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Occupancy remains lowest in San Francisco and New York City at 13.4% and 15.9%, respectively, which both saw a decline in the number of workers heading to the office in recent weeks. Those regions are in stark contrast to other metro areas like Dallas (40.3% occupancy), Houston (38.7%), Austin (34.2%), and Los Angeles (33.1%).

With workers in New York and San Francisco the most reluctant to return to the office, it's causing some concern that tenants might not be in a hurry to sign new leases in those cities. That's weighing on the stock prices of office REITs with large exposure to those two cities like Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), SL Green (NYSE: SLG), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT), Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP), Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC), and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP).

Confident in the eventual return

Office landlords are eager to have their tenants back in the office. At the moment, though, they're playing the waiting game. Marc Holliday, CEO of leading Manhattan landlord SL Green, discussed the situation on the company's third-quarter conference call, stating: