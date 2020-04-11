This Office REIT Sees Signs of Life in New York City

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many companies to work remotely. That's causing concern that these companies might decide they don't need as much office space once we return to some sense of a new normal. Those worries are weighing on office REITs like SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG), causing its stock to plunge almost 50% this year.
However, while real estate investors remain nervous about the future of the office, current market conditions don't seem quite as dire. That was one of the takeaways from SL Green Realty's third-quarter earnings and conference call. Here's a look at what Manhattan's leading office landlord had to say about the current leasing market.
Exceeding our muted expectations
SL Green Realty's CEO Marc Holliday led off the third-quarter call discussing the company's results in that period. He noted that "for the most part, the results and achievements met or exceeded our expectations and are aligned with our corporate goals, which were, of course, altered back in March and April at the outset of the pandemic."
Holliday said:
Our earnings for the quarter were in line as we track toward the higher end of our revised guidance range. So we're pleased with that. And our office and overall collections remain relatively strong, surprisingly strong at 97% and 92%, respectively, something that we're quite proud of as it relates to the rigorous nature of our underwriting and our diligence and just the superior quality of our tenant base this far into the pandemic.
As its CEO's comments clearly show, SL Green Realty is weathering the current storm in the NYC office real estate market reasonably well. That's due in part to its office portfolio's strength and focus on leasing its space to high-quality tenants.
Office demand isn't drying up
One of the few concerns was occupancy, which Holliday noted had "dipped, but finished the quarter above 94%." That's because it only leased 187,000 square feet of Manhattan office space during the quarter, "slightly less than we had hoped for."
However, on a more positive note, Holliday said: "The pipeline looks very good at 825,000 square feet of leases and term sheets pending or in negotiation. So that pipeline number has actually increased." While the company won't close on all those deals, it's on track to lease nearly 1.2 million square feet this year and reach the lofty goal it set during the height of the pandemic in the city.
Steve Durels, SL Green's executive vice president and director of leasing and real property, went into more detail on the current leasing pipeline during the call. He noted 51% are new transactions, and 49% are renewals. Further, he said these are "heavily weighted by legal, financial, and publishing industries."
One insight we can glean from these comments is that some industries have found they can't easily work remotely. Legal, financial, and publishing companies need office space because they thrive on collaboration. Further, legal and financial tenants require private, secure office space due to the nature of that work.
While those sectors have been the first movers to lease office space amid the pandemic, others might not be too far behind. Durels noted later in the call that some tenants have done a 180-degree shift on their view of remote work. He said there's now "a constant barrage of discussions with tenants who continually express frustration about being at home, the isolation of being at home, the inefficiency of working from home." So SL Green is optimistic its pipeline will increase as we get closer to putting the pandemic in the rearview mirror.
Rumors of NYC's demise seem greatly exaggerated
There's a lot of uncertainty in the office real estate market, especially in high-cost urban core areas like Manhattan. However, SL Green Realty is seeing some signs of life in this market, as most existing tenants are paying their rent and its leasing pipeline is expanding. Because of that, and the growing frustrations some companies are having with working from home, it doesn't seem this trend will crush the Manhattan office sector.
