Rent Declines Slow in Coastal Cities

What this means for investors

The tides might just be turning, which will be a major relief to investors holding property in these afflicted coastal cities. The rents were high not only from demand but also based on the sales prices of real estate in these cities. Up to this point, that usually meant reliable demand but small profit margins. As rents declined, profits shrank even further. Even the landlords who had their units paid off will be relieved; no one likes to watch their income shrink.

The overall trends nationwide seem to be stabilizing or perhaps even shifting back to their historical rankings, but making any major moves is likely preemptive. The cheapest markets in the U.S. are heading back towards 0% rent growth these past few months, while the top eight most-expensive cities have started to level out. Sales prices are still down 2% in the San Francisco housing market from last year, making selling less than ideal and buying (hoping for the rental recovery) risky unless buyers are prepared to hold at lower rent prices. A wait and see approach just like investors have been doing for the past year is probably still the wisest move until several months of data reflect this shift in rent prices.