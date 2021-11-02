Rent Declines Slow in Coastal Cities

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
The year 2020 was a roller coaster ride for a plethora of reasons, and real estate was no exception. Eviction moratoriums, huge increases in home purchases, and drastic shifts in hot markets made the year confusing at best for real estate investors. One of the explainable yet surprising trends was a steep drop in rent prices for the historically high-demand, expensive coastal cities. This trend is showing early signs of stabilization, but there are several unknowns still as to whether the dive is truly over.
Trends are shifting
The Bay Area, and San Francisco in particular, has long held the record for the most expensive city to rent in. Even with a steady and significant decline in rent prices over the past 10 months, it is still the most expensive rental city in the country. A one-bedroom there rents for $2,680 a month as of February 2021. Shortly after the pandemic, the nation showed a shift in desired markets, with many of the historically expensive coastal metropolitan areas seeing sharp rent declines while historically cheaper cities inland saw increased demand and rent prices.
January 2021 showed the first rent increases in almost a year. The Bay Area saw rents increase a modest 1.8% between San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose. It still leaves San Francisco around 8% lower for average rental prices than Q1 last year, but it's something. Historically, an uptick in activity after the holidays, as people are again willing and able to make the move, is normal, so it may be too soon to tell whether it's following this normal trend or if the rent declines have finally stabilized.
What this means for investors
The tides might just be turning, which will be a major relief to investors holding property in these afflicted coastal cities. The rents were high not only from demand but also based on the sales prices of real estate in these cities. Up to this point, that usually meant reliable demand but small profit margins. As rents declined, profits shrank even further. Even the landlords who had their units paid off will be relieved; no one likes to watch their income shrink.
The overall trends nationwide seem to be stabilizing or perhaps even shifting back to their historical rankings, but making any major moves is likely preemptive. The cheapest markets in the U.S. are heading back towards 0% rent growth these past few months, while the top eight most-expensive cities have started to level out. Sales prices are still down 2% in the San Francisco housing market from last year, making selling less than ideal and buying (hoping for the rental recovery) risky unless buyers are prepared to hold at lower rent prices. A wait and see approach just like investors have been doing for the past year is probably still the wisest move until several months of data reflect this shift in rent prices.
